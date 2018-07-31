Politics

JUST IN | New mayor for Great Kei council

By Simthandile Ford - 31 July 2018
Ngenisile Tekile has been voted new mayor of the Great Kei municipality.
Image: Supplied

The Great Kei municipality has a new mayor as of this morning.

The ANC-led council has voted in favour of Ngenisile Tekile,  who served as mayor before the end of the previous term.

He will succeed Loyiso Tshetsha, who has been recalled by the ruling party following never ending service delivery protests and non-payments of salaries to staff for months.

Factions within the municpality continue to rock the council as  other councillors councillors were expected to resign in solidarity with Tshetsha.

