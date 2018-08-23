Dr Rubusana regional conference has been postponed

But DispatchLive can reveal that the party's secretary-general has instructed the provincial leaders to delay the meeting until next weekend, as some ANC members are threatening to go to court if the conference goes ahead this weekend.

The Dispatch has seen the letter, dated August 23, in which the party's provincial secretary, Lulama Ngcukayiyobi, cites three main reasons for the delay.

He writes: "There are outstanding disputes from branches that are yet to be resolved by the Provincial Appeals Committee.