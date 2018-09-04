TimesLIVE can reveal the contents of the letter lawyers acting for former president Jacob Zuma sent the state capture inquiry – and that Zuma is “satisfied” that nothing in the evidence led at the Zondo Commission so far had implicated him in criminal or ethical wrongdoing.

“We are unable at this stage to comment on the phenomenon or offence referred to as ‘state capture’ whose elements and/or existence or otherwise remain the subject of investigation by the Commission‚” the lawyers write.

The letter - dated August 31 and sent by Johannesburg-based Lungisani Mantsha Attorneys - reveals that the inquiry‚ chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo‚ had notified Zuma that he may be implicated by the evidence of former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas‚ former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor‚ former and current government communications heads Themba Maseko and Phumla Williams and former Public Enterprises Minister Barbara Hogan.

Zuma’s attorney Daniel Lungisani Mantsha is‚ however‚ not convinced that this testimony implicated Zuma in violating criminal law or ethical legislation.

“We are satisfied that nothing in the aforementioned witnesses’ statements [by Mentor‚ Jonas‚ Maseko or Williams] implicates or may implicate our client in the infringement of the aforementioned statutes‚ policies of government and relevant ethical codes‚” he writes in the letter.