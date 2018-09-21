“We won. We won. We won‚” Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani shouted out in jubilation after a court victory against opposition parties on Thursday.

Judge Elna Revelas dismissed a court application by the DA and its coalition partners ACDP and COPE‚ who wanted the court to set aside decisions taken at a controversial August 27 council meeting where Athol Trollip was removed as mayor.

After Revelas read out the ruling and order‚ the gallery‚ made up of supporters of the various political parties‚ broke out into song people and ushered the new leadership towards the steps of the court‚ where they were met by more supporters.

Trollip said they would abide by the Port Elizabeth High Court’s decision and would return to the opposition benches‚ fighting corruption just like they did before.

Trollip said he believed the judgment was based on a technicality regarding the membership of DA councillor Mbulelo Manyati‚ who “sold us out”.

“It’s quite extraordinary because he said he was leaving the DA and took it a step further and crossed the benches and sat in the benches of the ANC.

“As far as we’re concerned we’ve seen this treachery before – the floor-crossing of people who are desperate to get into power‚ get hold of patronage and will do anything to get that‚” Trollip said.