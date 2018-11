Former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba stepped down after he was advised by his peers in the ANC to resign on Tuesday morning.

Gigaba met his allies in Alberton‚ and the meeting was chaired by his friend‚ Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina.

Masina confirmed meeting Gigaba just hours before the presidency announced his resignation.

-For more on this story‚ please visit Times Select.