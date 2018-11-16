The Germans and the British managed a Christmas truce on the Western Front in 1914 but it seems the war between the DA and former member and Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille is way too serious to contemplate such frivolity.

The show must go on with or without festive spirit.

In the umpteenth round of the punch-up‚ Cape Town councillors Xanthea Limberg and Angus McKenzie laid criminal charges against the former mayor at the Cape Town police station on Friday.

Limberg claims that De Lille tried to interfere in the appointment of former city manager Achmat Ebrahim two years ago. Limberg was a member of the interview panel.

On Tuesday‚ TimesLIVE saw a report purported to be from a digital forensic laboratory which was "instructed to create a forensic image‚ extract data and determine if the specific SMS message exists on the mobile phone of Ms Limberg".

The report contains a message allegedly from De Lille’s cellphone‚ dated September 28 2016. It reads: "I want to keep Achmat so score highest. Thanks."

Speaking outside the police station‚ Limberg said: "De Lille can be deemed to have attempted to corrupt a process that is independent and transparent and she then impeded the credibility of the process to fill the most senior position within a municipality‚ that being of the city manager.

“De Lille has made accusations that there were allegations made without evidence and that … is not the case. And so today I am doing my duty as a citizen of South Africa to put the record straight‚ to put the truth out there and I am asking that De Lille‚ if she deems herself not to be guilty in this regard‚ to also ensure she provides necessary evidence in respect of handing her cellphone over or giving access to her phone records."