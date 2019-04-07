'Voters not worried about suspected rogues on ANC list,' says Paul Mashatile

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile says potential party voters are not worried about the controversy surrounding the ANC's list of parliamentary candidates.

Speaking to TimesLIVE during the party's electoral campaign in Bloekombos outside Cape Town, Mashatile said the people he was wooing to vote for the ANC ahead of the May 8 elections had not raised the issue.

The ANC is for the first time facing objections from the public and other interest groups regarding the calibre of candidates it wants to send to parliament as some of its most senior leaders are embroiled in allegations of corruption and state capture.

Mashatile said the issue was not making election campaigning difficult for the ANC.