A history of the David Mabuza debacle with the ANC integrity committee

The ANC’s integrity commission has come under the spotlight for its decision to red-flag senior African National Congress leaders including deputy president David Mabuza from representing the party in parliament.

But as Mabuza is set to be cleared and assume the position of deputy president after being sworn in as a member of parliament today‚ it is important to understand the history of this matter.

The move to have the ANC’s integrity commission weigh in on the ANC’s list to parliament was first discussed in a meeting the commission had with the party’s top leadership on the 11 of February 2019.

In the meeting where Ramaphosa and Mabuza were not present‚ the ANC’s top leaders agreed to hand over to the integrity commission a list of then 32 people who have found to have a mark against them.

At the time‚ ANC integrity commission head George Mashamba confirmed that they met with Luthuli House where they wanted clarity on their powers to comment on the party’s lists.

“They said they will give us a list of names but we are still waiting‚” he said.