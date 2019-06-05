ANC NEC to discuss Mzwandile Masina's outburst on Pravin Gordhan's cabinet appointment

This comes after Masina launched an attack on President Cyril Ramaphosa following the appointment of Gordhan, saying the NEC should discuss the matter - a proposal that was backed by NEC member Tony Yengeni on the social media platform.

Said Magashule: "Part of what we are doing as we analyse elections, we talk frankly and freely about all those issues and (this) will be the subject of the meeting.

"We remind leaders that you are not an individual you're part of a collective because that is our culture and tradition.

"Sometimes people err because they think they are speaking their minds, but when you belong to an organisation you have no mind of yours. You must speak the collective positions and objectives of this organisation."