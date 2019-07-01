Eastern Cape premier names new advisers

Mabuyane said he was looking at forming a multidisciplinary team.

“This is a team that will be different, that is why it comprises a man who is an academic but also knows development.

“Tshefuta is very strong on issues of young people,” Mabuyane said.

He said the team was familiar with issues of focus in the Eastern Cape and could make things happen.

“They bring a wealth of experience from different backgrounds,” he said.

Mahlati has worked on the president’s advisory panel on land reform among other roles.

Mabuyane said the decision to include a retired bishop was based on the province being a highly religious one.

He said Mbete’s role would involve managing issues of social cohesion and he would bring a sense of conscience in municipalities.

Mbete said: “From time to time we will meet the premier when he seeks advice on serious issues or we will take the initiative and invite him on serious matters he may not be aware of.”

He said he had been in advisory teams before but not in the context of politics.