EFF bombshell: Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani open to talks

However the far-left party, which increased its support to 10.79% during the May 8 national election, played an instrumental role in ousting the DA’s Bay mayor, Athol Trollip, in 2018.

Ahead of the general election, when there was a possibility Gauteng could end up being governed by a coalition, the EFF said it would not work with the DA.

Later in May, after the elections, the EFF said it was in talks with the DA to instal an EFF mayor in Tshwane, and members of the mayoral committee in Johannesburg.

At the time, Malema described this as power-sharing, stating the EFF would not call for a motion of no confidence in DA Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa as the party wanted to take over in a manner that would not be chaotic.

“We are talking and we are not seeing any hostilities about a possibility of power sharing,” Malema said at the time.

On Tuesday, Malema said the DA “don’t want to vote for us but they want us to vote for them”.

“We cannot keep on voting for people who can’t vote for us – power sharing means give and take.

“From 2016, still the DA doesn’t appreciate [we voted for them],” he said.

Johannesburg’s mayor, the DA’s Herman Mashaba, regularly praises the EFF for its input.

“Mashaba is a good guy – we can have Mashaba as an EFF mayor,” Malema said.

“Maybe Mashaba is teaching us something, maybe our problems don’t need politicians, because Mashaba is not a politician.

“He doesn’t take a political attitude.

“He asks: ‘Can it work’.” On Tshwane, where the EFF wanted to take over from Mokgalapa, Malema said his party knew the metro was in the red.

“We wanted to demonstrate we are the best government.