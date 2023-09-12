×

Politics

Call to put Eastern Cape health department under administration

MPLs’ oversight visit to facilities reveals shocking deficiencies

Premium
By VUYOLWETHU SANGOTSHA - 12 September 2023

Eastern Cape MPLs who conducted oversight visits to hospitals and clinics across the province painted a bleak picture of the healthcare system, with the DA urging health minister Dr Joe Phaahla to place the provincial health department under administration...

