LISTEN | Jacob Zuma named presidential candidate for MK party

They do not want any engagements on the topic, said the party’s youth leader Bonginkosi Khanyile. He told media they are “fearlessly” prepared to “lay down their lives” if MKP or Zuma is removed from the ballot and there won’t be elections.
Zuma has ambitions of being president again to “fix things” but the constitution will not allow him. There has been resistance from the party against such obstacles, with interim spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndlela last month saying: “If the people want Jacob Zuma on the ballot that’s what will happen. Zuma will be on the ballot and will lead the country.”
Zuma served two terms when he was president.
MK party leader in KwaZulu-Natal Visvin Reddy recently warned if the party is not on ballot papers there will be civil war and no elections will take place.
A pastor representing some religious leaders in the province threatened the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) that should it not “give” the party a two-thirds majority, anarchy would prevail. He made the remarks in Zuma’s presence.
The MK party announced 81-year-old former president and medical parolee Jacob Zuma as its presidential candidate in the national and provincial elections.
President Cyril Ramaphosa last week warned that those who threaten instability if things do not go their way in the elections will be arrested.
The candidates list the MK party submitted to the IEC was leaked last week by an IEC official, which hinted at the party’s announcement of Zuma in the No 1 position on the list, ranked according to party hierarchy.
Zuma was suspended by the ANC for campaigning for the MK party. The ANC will make a decision on his future after the elections.
He was granted medical parole in 2021 for a “medical condition” and missed some court appearances because of his “health”.
