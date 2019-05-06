Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen fires warning to Kaizer Chiefs

Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen has warned Kaizer Chiefs to expect a proper scrap when the two teams meet in their final Absa Premiership clash of the season at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

The Chilli Boys have a skip in their step after beating Polokwane City 3-1 on Saturday to breath new life into their dream of staying in top-flight football.

There is still a lot to play for and and while the Port Elizabeth-based side will be fighting to stave off the possibility of relegation this coming weekend‚ Chiefs will have their eye on hanging onto their top eight berth with victory over Chippa.

But the AmaKhosi will also have one eye on the Nedbank Cup final against TS Galaxy next weekend and will want to come out of the Chippa game relatively unscathed.

Larsen knows this and plans to target what he perhaps considers to be Chiefs’ soft spot.