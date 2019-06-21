EC farm attack widow dies before justice served

A grieving Maclear widow, whose farmer husband was slain in a horrific farm attack in 2016 while she herself was injured so badly she was left in a wheelchair, died on June 1.

A suspect, who was arrested soon after the killing and released, was re-arrested days after her death. The Hawks announced that Cebo Andile Mgabashe, 21, had been arrested a week ago. He made his first appearance in the Maclear magistrate’s court on Thursday, and was remanded in custody.

Louis Petrus van den Berg’s widow Veronica, 74, was badly assaulted in the attack by five men on October 26 2016. The family, while grateful for the arrest, is dismayed that Mgabashe had apparently been taken into custody days after the slaying, but released.

Mgabashe is alleged to have been part of a group of five men who killed Van den Berg, 76. He is also charged with the attempted murder of Veronica.