EC farm attack widow dies before justice served
A grieving Maclear widow, whose farmer husband was slain in a horrific farm attack in 2016 while she herself was injured so badly she was left in a wheelchair, died on June 1.
A suspect, who was arrested soon after the killing and released, was re-arrested days after her death. The Hawks announced that Cebo Andile Mgabashe, 21, had been arrested a week ago. He made his first appearance in the Maclear magistrate’s court on Thursday, and was remanded in custody.
Louis Petrus van den Berg’s widow Veronica, 74, was badly assaulted in the attack by five men on October 26 2016. The family, while grateful for the arrest, is dismayed that Mgabashe had apparently been taken into custody days after the slaying, but released.
Mgabashe is alleged to have been part of a group of five men who killed Van den Berg, 76. He is also charged with the attempted murder of Veronica.
A firearm, money and cellphones were stolen. Hawks spokesperson Captain Anelisa Feni said five men had entered the farm, Rustig, under the pretence of looking for their “missing cow”.
They were met by two farm workers who introduced them to the farm owner.
“Suddenly an argument erupted between the group of men and the 76-year-old. He was allegedly attacked with knives and a blunt object which led to his death. The group then turned their attention to his wife. Fortunately, she survived the attack,” Feni said.
The other four suspects remain at large. Van den Berg’s daughter, Veronica Barnard, told the Dispatch that her mother had never fully recovered from the death of her husband. Barnard said a day or two after the attack, police told her Mgabashe had been arrested.
“I’m not sure what happened then, but we were told an officer from Queenstown [Komani] took over the case, and the guy was released.
“But now he’s been arrested again. I know he’ll talk and he’ll give up the other four.”
Agri Eastern Cape spokesperson Peter Cloete welcomed the arrest, saying “one death was one too many”.
“Until law and order is sorted out, these crimes will continue,” he said.