FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile allowed to attend EFF KZN rally

#FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile has been given a ‘get out of house arrest free card' to attend an EFF KZN rally on Sunday.

EFF commander in chief Julius Malema is expected to speak at the party's provincial manifesto launch at the rally in Chatsworth, south of Durban, on Sunday.

Khanyile took to his Twitter account on Wednesday to share that he had received permission to attend the rally on Sunday after making a written request to the department of correctional services.

He was sentenced in January to three years’ house arrest and ordered to submit himself to rehabilitation programmes.

"My request is approved. I shall be there in full force," he posted on Twitter.