Trevor Manuel sues EFF over 'baseless claims' of nepotism

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel has taken legal action against the EFF and its spokesperson, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, for accusing him of influencing the appointment of a new boss at Sars.

Ndlozi alleged in March that the process of appointing Edward Kieswetter as the new commissioner of the SA Revenue Service was "corrupt", and accused Manuel of nepotism.

The party said it would "do everything in our power to stop and reverse the appointment of Kieswetter as Sars commissioner".

eNCA reported on Thursday evening that Manuel refuted the EFF claims as baseless and wanted the party to be legally compelled to withdraw their statements.