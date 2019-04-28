'My phone is bugged': Ace Magashule claims state organs being used to fight political battles

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has claimed that his phone and that of his deputy, Jessie Duarte, are being bugged by "state organs".

"There are people whose phones are bugged," he told eNCA while on the election campaign trail in Parys in the Free State.

"I’m one of those whose phone is bugged ... Many other comrades’ phones are bugged."

He said there were other comrades who had complained that their phones were also being monitored and that "state organs" have been used against them.

"I’ve said those comrades must come out now. Comrades cannot keep quiet forever because we can’t allow that to happen."

Asked who could be behind the bugging he said: "I don’t know who is using this, we are just warning people – don’t use state organs to fight political battles."