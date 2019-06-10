Siyabonga Cwele and Jeff Radebe join list of parliamentary resignations

Former minister of intelligence and home affairs Siyabonga Cwele and former minister of justice and energy Jeff Radebe have resigned as ANC members of parliament, said parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo on Monday.

Cwele and Radebe join other former ministers who resigned last week, including Susan Shabangu, Nomaindia Mfeketho and Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba.

Radebe was for the first time since the advent of democracy left out of the national executive when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his team recently, bringing Radebe's long service to an end.