Politics

Kebby Maphatsoe headed back to parliament after Jeff Radebe quits

By APHIWE DEKLERK - 16 June 2019
Kebby Maphatsoe. File photo.
Kebby Maphatsoe. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Thapelo Maphakela

Former deputy minister of defence and military veterans Kebby Maphatsoe is making his way back to parliament.

Maphatsoe, who is also the leader of the uMkhonto Wesizwe Military Veterans Association, will replace former energy minister Jeff Radebe, who called it quits after he didn’t make the cut as a member of cabinet.

Maphatsoe was one of the few senior ANC leaders who had also not made the cut to go back to parliament after the ANC’s support dipped below 60% following the May 8 general election which saw the ANC lose 19 seats.

Siyabonga Cwele and Jeff Radebe join list of parliamentary resignations

Former minister of intelligence and home affairs Siyabonga Cwele and former minister of justice and energy Jeff Radebe have resigned as ANC members ...
Politics
6 days ago

He is also one of several ANC leaders who have been flagged by the party's integrity commission.

His comeback was confirmed by ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

Another controversial ANC leader who made the cut was former Rustenburg mayor Matthew Wolmarans.

Wolmarans lost his job as mayor after he was linked to the killing of whistleblower Moss Phakoe.

After initially being convicted of the murder, he was released after he successfully challenged his conviction.

ANC bigwigs named in US fraud probe into botched broadband project

ANC bigwigs scored millions of rands from a botched broadband project for the City of Johannesburg while its costs more than doubled to nearly R1,7bn.
News
4 months ago

Wolmarans will be replacing former labour minister Mildrent Oliphant who was the last former minister to resign from her position this week.

Former home affairs minister Siyabonga Cwele will be replaced by Alexandra Beukes, who is a former MEC in the Northern Cape.

Former minister of women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini will be replaced by Zandile Nkomo while former tourism minister Derek Hanekom will be replaced by Wilma Newhoudt-Druchen. 

‘‘ ’’ The fine line between fascism and democracy

There needs to be an independent judicial inquiry to decide whether threats of violence in Mpumalanga by armed and uniformed members of Umkhonto we ...
News
1 year ago

Five damning revelations from Bathabile Dlamini's resignation letter

From Pravin Gordhan to a divided ANC: Five bombshell accusations from Bathabile Dlamini's resignation letter.
Politics
4 days ago

ANC top brass at fault for divisions in MK: Ramaphosa

African National Congress deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa has acknowledged that the top leadership of the party has partially played a role in the ...
News
1 year ago

Zuma's secret fate

By NGWAKO MODJADJI and BIANCA CAPAZORIO The future of President Jacob Zuma is now in the hands of ANC MPs, who are the majority in ...
News
1 year ago

Trending Now

Latest Videos

EFF president Julius Malema addresses supporters at June 16 lecture
Musical tribute to ex Clarendon pupil Nichume Siwundla's
X