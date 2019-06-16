Kebby Maphatsoe headed back to parliament after Jeff Radebe quits

Former deputy minister of defence and military veterans Kebby Maphatsoe is making his way back to parliament.

Maphatsoe, who is also the leader of the uMkhonto Wesizwe Military Veterans Association, will replace former energy minister Jeff Radebe, who called it quits after he didn’t make the cut as a member of cabinet.

Maphatsoe was one of the few senior ANC leaders who had also not made the cut to go back to parliament after the ANC’s support dipped below 60% following the May 8 general election which saw the ANC lose 19 seats.