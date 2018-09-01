Sobukwe's grandson slams government, PAC for using funeral for 'selfish' purposes

The grandson of PAC founding president Robert Sobukwe, Tshepo Sobukwe, has slammed the government and the PAC for using his grandmother’s funeral for their own “selfish” purposes.

Mama Zondeni was laid to rest at her Graaff-Reinet home last weekend. The funeral was characterised by drama after PAC members demanded that her coffin be draped in the party’s flag as opposed to the country’s.

She was afforded an official state funeral, which dictated that the coffin be covered in the South African flag.

Tshepo blasted the “opportunistic” South African government and the PAC for hijacking the funeral to serve their own purpose, saying when Mama Zondeni was still alive, they were nowhere to be seen.

He described the chaotic scenes at the funeral, which saw the government pulling out and deputy president David Mabuza being whisked away due to security fears, as “painful”.

Chaotic scenes erupted at the funeral when a PAC factional grouping stormed the marquee, forcing Mabuza to flee.