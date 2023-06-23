BEHIND THE NEWS | Waking up to tragedy
In the early hours of Sunday morning, members of the Daily Dispatch team awoke to frantic phone calls and messages. An ...
By Luke Charter, Bongani Fuzile, Sithandiwe Velaphi, Vuyolwethu Sangotsha and Aphiwe Deklerk
The Enyobeni Tavern tragedy
Row over road race meant to honour Enyobeni tavern victims
A row has erupted over the 21km race meant to commemorate 21 youngsters who died at Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park, ...
Former Enyobeni Tavern operator now selling empty bottles, not alcohol
The infamous Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park is back in business but it has switched from selling alcohol to trading ...
Blow the whistle on people who sell booze to children
With the grade 12 midyear exams wrapping up and schools winding down after weeks of assessments and tests, the Eastern ...
The Enyobeni elephant
The Enyobeni elephant The front page story “Teen Shares How He Escaped Enyobeni Tavern Horror” (DD May 24) ...
I thought she had fainted, friend of tavern tragedy victim tells court
A state witness testified that she thought her 17-year-old friend had either fainted or had too much to drink when she ...
Witness says Enyobeni manager was at the tavern on evening of tragedy
The manager of the infamous Enyobeni tavern watched as young patrons fell down and some died at the tavern in June ...
Teen shares how he escaped Enyobeni Tavern horror
A young survivor of the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy told the East London regional court on Tuesday that alcohol was openly ...
Minor testifies in the trial of Enyobeni tavern owner, manager
A minor took the stand in the East London Regional Court to testify in the trial of the infamous Enyobeni tavern ...
Vukile Mlanjana gets a kick out of helping aspiring sports stars
Vukile Mlanjana, 43, is devoted to keeping youngsters off the streets by ensuring that they participate in sports ...
Complaints about Enyobeni Tavern were ignored, resident tells court
A state witness testifying in the East London regional court painted a picture of a now quiet and calm Scenery Park ...
Scenery Park residents give testimony on Enyobeni tragedy
Residents of Scenery Park filed affidavits with the police complaining about the happenings of the infamous Enyobeni ...
Boxing show with a positive message punches off in Mdantsane
A boxing tournament with a socioeconomic impact will punch off at the Mdantsane taxi rank on Saturday in a quest to ...
New take on crimes that shocked the Eastern Cape
From the infamous Enyobeni Tavern tragedy to WSU student, Sibongile Mani, who instantaneously became a millionaire when ...
INSIGHT | Only by changing voter patterns can SA be put on a different ...
One cannot help crying that the Eastern Cape is now home to the murder capital of the country.
Human rights commission still waiting for Belinda Magor's public apology
Several long-standing matters are still under investigation by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), ...
OPINION | Slummies — the city of festering neglect
There's a good reason people call East London "Slummies" and "Slumtown", and it's no joke. The city is filthy. As ...
Drinking teens again cause havoc on Esplanade
Hundreds of underage teenagers flocked to Esplanade on Saturday evening, causing havoc and raising concern as they were ...
Trail of chaos as beachfront overrun by drunken youths
Residents, businesses and visitors around the East London beachfront were left fuming after hundreds of youths ...
Taverns start offering food to reduce binge drinking, boost income
The word “tavern” in SA often has negative connotations. When South Africans hear the word “tavern” they think of ...
High time parents start asking where their children are
Almost a year ago Buffalo City Metro made international headlines for all the wrong reasons after 21 schoolchildren ...
Daily Dispatch the only South African daily newspaper to show growth
It's official, the Daily Dispatch is South Africa's best-performing daily newspaper.
Alcohol industry continues efforts to reach pre-Covid highs: spirit ...
The alcohol industry in South Africa remains as competitive and dynamic as ever as the list of beverage options ...
Top matric achiever dedicates his results to Enyobeni victims
A beaming matriculant from Nompumelelo township in Beacon Bay, who lost two friends in the Enyobeni tavern ...
Enyobeni disaster, battle to save Wild Coast dominate frenetic news year
The Daily Dispatch covered a rollercoaster ride of stories in 2022, often setting the country’s news agenda as ...
Mabuyane reflects on 2022 and looks ahead to new year
We entered 2022 still reeling from the distraction and loss of life we experienced from Covid-19 in 2020.
Shattered parents identify young bodies
On Christmas Day Cwenga Qashani was celebrating her 15th birthday with friends at Razzmatazz Tavern in Twinsville, ...
Three die in new tavern tragedy
The Eastern Cape Liquor Board has served the Razzmatazz tavern in Hofmeyr with a notice to close after three patrons — ...
Enyobeni families’ hopes for swift justice dashed
As families of the 21 children who were victims of the Enyobeni tavern tragedy marched to the East London regional ...
Families of Enyobeni 21 take to the streets
Parents and friends of the 21 young children who lost their lives in June at the Enyobeni Tavern took over the streets ...
SAHRC probing possible rights violations related to Enyobeni tragedy
The SA Human Rights Commission in the Eastern Cape is investigating possible human rights violations relating to the ...
Liquor Board warns taverns on underage drinkers
As the Eastern Cape Liquor Board grapples with underage drinking — a crisis worsened by private “pens down” binges ...
Enyobeni tavern tragedy: complaint filed with SA Human Rights Commission
A complaint has been laid with the SA Human Rights Commission, calling for an independent inquiry into the deaths of ...
Buffalo City launches festive season road safety drive, takes department ...
Buffalo City Metro launched its first road safety campaign in preparation for the festive season in partnership with ...
Enyobeni tragedy backdrop for new music video
Months after Scenery Park township became the centre of a media frenzy after the deaths of 21 children at the Enyobeni ...
Dispatch and sister publications shine at journalism awards
The Daily Dispatch and its sister publications, The Herald and Weekend Post, took home the lion’s share of praise ...
Campaign against ‘pens-down’ parties launched to avert another tragedy
To prevent another Enyobeni Tavern tragedy, the Eastern Cape Liquor Board has launched a campaign against “pens-down” ...
Enyobeni tavern owner’s case postponed to November
The East London magistrate’s court has postponed the case of Enyobeni tavern owner Vuyokazi Ndevu and her husband, ...
WSU Potsdam to host SA Schools Cross Country Championships
Over one thousand primary and high school athletes from different parts of the country are set to participate in the SA ...
Parents of Enyobeni victims form NPO to advise youth on dangers of ...
The parents of the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy victims are to form a non-profit organisation which, among other work, will ...
Time for intervention in Enyobeni debacle
What exactly is it that killed those 21 youngsters at Enyobeni tavern on June 26? Incomprehensibly, unforgivably, the ...
Brutal thugs gun down Ngcobo cop
Yet another police officer in the Eastern Cape has been murdered — on the eve of the SA Police Service commemorating ...
Enyobeni tavern owner, husband both charged
Vuyokazi Ndevu, the owner of the Enyobeni Tavern where 21 children died in June, joined her husband Siyakhangela in ...
Source rubbishes claims that tavern tragedy victims died of suffocation
While desperate parents of the victims of the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy call on the president to have the results of ...
Enyobeni tavern owner in court for contravening Liquor Act
Enyobeni tavern owner Vuyokazi Ndevu, 43, made a brief appearance in the East London magistrate's court on Friday for ...
Outrage as cause of tavern deaths withheld
The Eastern Cape Health department has sparked outrage by announcing it does not intend to announce exactly what killed ...
BREAKING | Health department refuses to release ‘confidential’ Enyobeni ...
Eastern Cape health department has decided to remain mum to the public regarding the toxicology results of the ...
BREAKING | Enyobeni families locked in discussions with authorities over ...
The release of the final toxicology results into the death of 21 youngsters at Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park got ...
Enyobeni tavern tragedy: complaint filed with SA ...
A complaint has been laid with the SA Human Rights Commission, calling for an independent inquiry into the deaths of ...
Enyobeni tragedy backdrop for new music video
Months after Scenery Park township became the centre of a media frenzy after the deaths of 21 children at the Enyobeni ...
Campaign against ‘pens-down’ parties launched to avert another tragedy
To prevent another Enyobeni Tavern tragedy, the Eastern Cape Liquor Board has launched a campaign against “pens-down” ...
Parents of Enyobeni victims form NPO to advise youth on dangers of ...
The parents of the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy victims are to form a non-profit organisation which, among other work, will ...
Time for intervention in Enyobeni debacle
What exactly is it that killed those 21 youngsters at Enyobeni tavern on June 26? Incomprehensibly, unforgivably, the ...
Outrage as cause of tavern deaths withheld
The Eastern Cape Health department has sparked outrage by announcing it does not intend to announce exactly what killed ...
Enyobeni tavern owner in court for contravening Liquor Act
Enyobeni tavern owner Vuyokazi Ndevu, 43, made a brief appearance in the East London magistrate's court on Friday for ...
BREAKING | Health department refuses to release ‘confidential’ Enyobeni ...
Eastern Cape health department has decided to remain mum to the public regarding the toxicology results of the ...
BREAKING | Enyobeni families locked in discussions with authorities over ...
The release of the final toxicology results into the death of 21 youngsters at Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park got ...
Liquor Board chooses pupil ‘ambassadors’ to educate peers about dangers of ...
The Eastern Cape Liquor Board has identified 80 pupils from 20 schools in Buffalo City as ambassadors in its bid to ...
Cause of Enyobeni deaths to be individually revealed by end of month
The final toxicology results on what killed the 21 youngsters at the Enyobeni tavern tragedy in Scenery Park on June 26 ...
Enyobeni victims’ families set Friday deadline for release of toxicology ...
The parents of the victims of the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy have given the authorities until Friday to tell them what ...
No bail for men accused of stealing from Enyobeni victims
Three accused caught red-handed on CCTV footage stripping and stealing belongings of the Enyobeni tavern tragedy in ...
Enyobeni toxicology results in but not ready to be released
Enyobeni Tavern’s final toxicology results into the cause of death of 21 youngsters in Scenery Park on June 26 have ...
Enyobeni theft accused deny stealing from the dead
The three men accused of stealing from the dead Enyobeni tavern tragedy victims have defended themselves, claiming ...
Crackdown on Buffalo City drinking holes
Following the recent deaths of 21 children at Enyonbeni Tavern in Scenery Park, drinking holes across the city with ...
State to oppose bail for Enyobeni ‘robbers’
The bail application of three men accused of stealing from Enyobeni tavern victims as they lay dead on the floor and ...
Three accused of stealing from Enyobeni tavern victims to appear in court
Three men arrested in connection with stealing from the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy victims will appear before the East ...
Four due in court for theft of Enyobeni victims
Four men, including a teenager, are expected to appear before the East London magistrate's court today facing charges ...
BREAKING | Four arrested for 'stealing from the dead' at Enyobeni
Police have arrested four people accused of stealing from the Enyobeni tavern tragedy victims in Scenery Park, East ...
LISTEN | Enyobeni families struggle with lack of concrete forensic ...
Daily Dispatch senior reporter Sithandiwe Velaphi speaks to Daron Mann about the effect on the victims' families ...
LISTEN | ‘They robbed us while the children were ...
A survivor of the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy has told how he was robbed while lying trapped between the bodies of ...
BEHIND THE NEWS | Waking up to tragedy
In the early hours of Sunday morning, members of the Daily Dispatch team awoke to frantic phone calls and messages. An ...
BEHIND THE NEWS | More questions than answers about Enyobeni tragedy
It’s 10.46 on a Tuesday outside the Cambridge police station hall and I am updating the newsdesk that it should be ...
Enyobeni tavern tragedy: Here are 5 things you need to know about methanol
Traces of the toxic chemical methanol were found in the bodies of 21 teenagers who died at Enyobeni tavern in Scenery ...
Parents seethe over Enyobeni lab delays
A preliminary report into what might have led to the deaths of 21 young people at Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park on ...
LISTEN | Enyobeni: Authorities unclear how methanol entered bodies of ...
Families continue to have many unanswered questions about the deaths of their loved ones at the Enyobeni tavern in East ...
Families of Enyobeni victims still waiting for ...
The families of the 21 children who lost their lives at Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park are still waiting to learn ...
IN PICTURES | Empty coffins, tears at Enyobeni ...
Mourners gathered in Scenery Park in East London on Wednesday for the funeral for 21 teenagers who died in the Enyobeni ...
WATCH LIVE | East London tavern tragedy victims ...
Mourners, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, have gathered in Scenery Park, East London for the mass funeral for 21 ...
BREAKING | WATCH | Cele: Medical expert to speak ...
Family members of the 21 youngsters who recently died at Enyobeni tavern have started to at the Scenery Park Sports ...
Enyobeni tragedy — stop pointing fingers, ...
Children’s rights activist Petros Majola has appealed to people to stop blaming the 21 young people who died at ...
‘The village failed Enyobeni tavern children’
Border-Kei Chamber of Business says the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy reflects a greater societal problem and that ...
Police slam Enyobeni tragedy speculation
Eastern Cape police have warned against speculation on the cause of deaths of the 21 youngsters who died at Enyobeni ...
No objections to granting licence to Enyobeni tavern, liquor board says
The Eastern Cape Liquor Board (ECLB) said no objections were received over their decision to grant a liquor licence ...
Enyobeni tragedy: Happy ending to mom’s frantic search after missing ...
After going to a state mortuary with the families of the victims, a heartbroken Scenery Park mother’s frantic search ...
WATCH | East London artist writes tribute song for children who died in ...
Schoolchildren in Scenery Park, East London, organised a white T-shirt candlelight march to Enyobeni tavern and ...
BREAKING | Generator fumes 'highly unlikely' as cause of death at Enyobeni ...
A senior official told Daily Dispatch that media reports identifying generator fumes as behind the deaths were ...
14-year-old Enyobeni survivor speaks of trauma after witnessing peers die
“I wish I didn’t lie to my parents.” These are the words of a 14-year-old girl from East London who had told her family ...
How did Enyobeni tavern get a licence?
Enyobeni tavern, where 21 teenagers died, should never have been granted an operating licence according to municipal ...
WATCH | Sombre mood at Enyobeni tavern tragedy prayer meeting
Bereaved parents and families in Scenery Park, East London, gathered for a prayer meeting on Monday after the deaths of ...
BREAKING | Generator fumes 'highly unlikely' as cause of death at Enyobeni ...
A senior official told Daily Dispatch that media reports identifying generator fumes as behind the deaths were ...
14-year-old Enyobeni survivor speaks of trauma after witnessing peers die
“I wish I didn’t lie to my parents.” These are the words of a 14-year-old girl from East London who had told her family ...
‘That could’ve been me years ago’ — Karabo Ntshweng on underage clubbing ...
"We are failing the kids. My heart is so heavy. I wanna go home," said musician Msaki.
Tavern tragedy | 'There was a strange smell - and ...
Grieving East London teenagers, who were among the partygoers at Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park, have given ...
Enyobeni Tavern tragedy | what we know so far
In the early hours of Sunday morning, East London awoke to the shocking news that a large group of youths had died at ...
Royal House of Mandela calls for alcohol ban after Enyobeni tavern tragedy
Inkosi Zwelivelile Mandla Mandela said alcohol exacerbated many underlying social ills.
East London tavern survivor, 17, who lost two friends ‘rose from the dead’
A 17-year-old who survived the Enyobeni tavern tragedy says she “fainted for three hours and when I woke up I could ...
Five East London tavern victims still not identified
Five bodies from the East London tavern tragedy have not yet been identified, the Eastern Cape health department ...
WATCH | Bheki Cele breaks down at Enyobeni Tavern ...
The police minister said what he witnessed inside the tavern was horrifying.
Owner of East London tavern 'devastated' after ...
The owner of the Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park in East London where at least 17 patrons inexplicably died in the ...
Premier calls for tavern's closure after patrons die
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has called for the East London tavern where 18 patrons died on Sunday morning to ...
POLL | Are parents also responsible for the deaths of youngsters in the ...
Who is to blame for the tragedy?
'She drew her last breath crying for help': EL tavern survivor relives ...
A survivor has told how a dying victim begged her to save her life as the young patrons made their way out of ...
BREAKING NEWS | 22 killed in East London nightclub
Twenty-two people have been found dead at an East London nightclub. The horrific scene unfolded in the early hours ...
Owner of East London tavern 'devastated' after ...
The owner of the Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park in East London where at least 17 patrons inexplicably died in the ...
Parents demand access to bodies of 22 found dead at East London tavern
Police are refusing parents access to the bodies of their children after they were killed in an as yet unknown ...
They danced until they died: Bheki Cele on Enyobeni tavern deaths
“They were dancing and when they collapsed they were just pushed away from the dance floor and left to die.”
Parents must also take accountability, says Cele after tavern deaths of 20 ...
Police minister, Bheki Cele on Sunday did not hold back when he lashed out at community members of Scenery Park in East ...
Stampede ruled out after 21 teens die in East London tavern
Police minister Bheki Cele has brought a high-powered investigation team to probe the deaths of 21 minors at the ...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.