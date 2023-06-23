×

News

The Enyobeni Tavern tragedy

23 June 2023
News

Row over road race meant to honour Enyobeni tavern victims

A row has erupted over the 21km race meant to commemorate 21 youngsters who died at Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park, ...

By Sithandiwe Velaphi and ZENAKHE GXASHE
News

Former Enyobeni Tavern operator now selling empty bottles, not alcohol

The infamous Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park is back in business but it has switched from selling alcohol to trading ...

By Aphiwe Deklerk and Ziyanda Zweni
News

Blow the whistle on people who sell booze to children

With the grade 12 midyear exams wrapping up and schools winding down after weeks of assessments and tests, the Eastern ...

By Cheri James
News

The Enyobeni elephant

The Enyobeni elephant The front page story “Teen Shares How He Escaped Enyobeni Tavern Horror” (DD May 24) ...

News

I thought she had fainted, friend of tavern tragedy victim tells court

A state witness testified that she thought her 17-year-old friend had either fainted or had too much to drink when she ...

By ZIYANDA ZWENI and ZENAKHE GXASHE
News

Witness says Enyobeni manager was at the tavern on evening of tragedy

The manager of the infamous Enyobeni tavern watched as young patrons fell down and some died at the tavern in June ...

By ZIYANDA ZWENI and ZENAKHE GXASHE
News

Teen shares how he escaped Enyobeni Tavern horror

A young survivor of the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy told the East London regional court on Tuesday that alcohol was openly ...

By Ziyanda Zweni and Zenakhe Gxashe
News

Minor testifies in the trial of Enyobeni tavern owner, manager

A minor took the stand in the East London Regional Court to testify in the trial of the infamous Enyobeni tavern ...

By ZIYANDA ZWENI and ZENAKHE GXASHE
Local Heroes

Vukile Mlanjana gets a kick out of helping aspiring sports stars

Vukile Mlanjana, 43, is devoted to keeping youngsters off the streets by ensuring that they participate in sports ...

By Siphosethu Ngcangisa
News

Complaints about Enyobeni Tavern were ignored, resident tells court

A state witness testifying in the East London regional court painted a picture of a now quiet and calm Scenery Park ...

By Ziyanda Zweni
News

Scenery Park residents give testimony on Enyobeni tragedy

Residents of Scenery Park filed affidavits with the police complaining about the happenings of the infamous Enyobeni ...

By Ziyanda Zweni
Sport

Boxing show with a positive message punches off in Mdantsane

A boxing tournament with a socioeconomic impact will punch off at the Mdantsane taxi rank on Saturday in a quest to ...

By Mesuli Zifo
News

New take on crimes that shocked the Eastern Cape

From the infamous Enyobeni Tavern tragedy to WSU student, Sibongile Mani, who instantaneously became a millionaire when ...

By Zamandulo Malonde
News

INSIGHT | Only by changing voter patterns can SA be put on a different ...

One cannot help crying that the Eastern Cape is now home to the murder capital of the country.

By Athol Trollip
News

Human rights commission still waiting for Belinda Magor's public apology

Several long-standing matters are still under investigation by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), ...

Kgaugelo Masweneng
Reporter
News

OPINION | Slummies — the city of festering neglect

There's a good reason people call East London "Slummies" and "Slumtown", and it's no joke. The city is filthy. As ...

Editorial Comment
News

Drinking teens again cause havoc on Esplanade

Hundreds of underage teenagers flocked to Esplanade on Saturday evening, causing havoc and raising concern as they were ...

By Sivenathi Gosa
News

Trail of chaos as beachfront overrun by drunken youths

Residents, businesses and visitors around the East London beachfront were left fuming after hundreds of youths ...

By Bomikazi Mdiya
Lifestyle

Taverns start offering food to reduce binge drinking, boost income

The word “tavern” in SA often has negative connotations. When South Africans hear the word “tavern” they think of ...

By Madeleine Chaput
News

High time parents start asking where their children are

Almost a year ago Buffalo City Metro made international headlines for all the wrong reasons after 21 schoolchildren ...

Editorial Comment
News

Daily Dispatch the only South African daily newspaper to show growth

It's official, the Daily Dispatch is South Africa's best-performing daily newspaper.

News

Alcohol industry continues efforts to reach pre-Covid highs: spirit ...

The alcohol industry in South Africa remains as competitive and dynamic as ever as the list of beverage options ...

Ernest Mabuza
Journalist
News

Top matric achiever dedicates his results to Enyobeni victims

  A beaming matriculant from Nompumelelo township in Beacon Bay, who lost two friends in the Enyobeni tavern ...

By Ziyanda Zweni
News

Enyobeni disaster, battle to save Wild Coast dominate frenetic news year

The Daily Dispatch covered a rollercoaster ride of stories in 2022, often setting the country’s news agenda as ...

By Sithandiwe Velaphi
News

Mabuyane reflects on 2022 and looks ahead to new year

We entered 2022 still reeling from the distraction and loss of life we experienced from Covid-19 in 2020.

By Oscar Mabuyane
News

Shattered parents identify young bodies

On Christmas Day Cwenga Qashani was celebrating her 15th birthday with friends at Razzmatazz Tavern in Twinsville, ...

By Sithandiwe Velaphi
News

Three die in new tavern tragedy

The Eastern Cape Liquor Board has served the Razzmatazz tavern in Hofmeyr with a notice to close after three patrons — ...

By Sithandiwe Velaphi
News

Enyobeni families’ hopes for swift justice dashed

As families of the 21 children who were victims of the Enyobeni tavern tragedy marched to the East London regional ...

By Sivenathi Gosa
News

Families of Enyobeni 21 take to the streets

Parents and friends of the 21 young children who lost their lives in June at the Enyobeni Tavern took over the streets ...

By Sivenathi Gosa
News

SAHRC probing possible rights violations related to Enyobeni tragedy

The SA Human Rights Commission in the Eastern Cape is investigating possible human rights violations relating to the ...

By Sithandiwe Velaphi
News

Liquor Board warns taverns on underage drinkers

As the Eastern Cape Liquor Board grapples with underage drinking — a crisis worsened by private “pens down” binges ...

By SIkho Ntshobane
News

News

Buffalo City launches festive season road safety drive, takes department ...

Buffalo City Metro launched its first road safety campaign in preparation for the festive season in partnership with ...

By Rosa-Karoo Loewe
News

News

Dispatch and sister publications shine at journalism awards

The Daily Dispatch and its sister publications, The Herald and Weekend Post, took home the lion’s share of praise ...

News

News

Enyobeni tavern owner’s case postponed to November

The East London magistrate’s court has postponed the case of Enyobeni tavern owner Vuyokazi Ndevu and her husband, ...

By Aphiwe Deklerk
News

WSU Potsdam to host SA Schools Cross Country Championships

Over one thousand primary and high school athletes from different parts of the country are set to participate in the SA ...

By Anathi Wulushe
News

News

News

Brutal thugs gun down Ngcobo cop

Yet another police officer in the Eastern Cape has been murdered — on the eve of the SA Police Service commemorating ...

By Aphiwe Deklerk
News

Enyobeni tavern owner, husband both charged

Vuyokazi Ndevu, the owner of the Enyobeni Tavern where 21 children died in June, joined her husband Siyakhangela in ...

By Ziyanda Zweni
News

Source rubbishes claims that tavern tragedy victims died of suffocation

While desperate parents of the victims of the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy call on the president to have the results of ...

By Sithandiwe Velaphi
News

News

News

News

News

News

News

News

News

News

News

News

News

News

Liquor Board chooses pupil ‘ambassadors’ to educate peers about dangers of ...

The Eastern Cape Liquor Board has identified 80 pupils from 20 schools in Buffalo City as ambassadors in its bid to ...

By Sithandiwe Velaphi
News

Cause of Enyobeni deaths to be individually revealed by end of month

The final toxicology results on what killed the 21 youngsters at the Enyobeni tavern tragedy in Scenery Park on June 26 ...

By Sithandiwe Velaphi
News

Enyobeni victims’ families set Friday deadline for release of toxicology ...

The parents of the victims of the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy have given the authorities until Friday to tell them what ...

By Sithandiwe Velaphi
News

No bail for men accused of stealing from Enyobeni victims

Three accused caught red-handed on CCTV footage stripping and stealing belongings of the Enyobeni tavern tragedy in ...

By Ziyanda Zweni
News

Enyobeni toxicology results in but not ready to be released

Enyobeni Tavern’s final toxicology results into the cause of death of 21 youngsters in Scenery Park on June 26 have ...

By Sithandiwe Velaphi
News

Enyobeni theft accused deny stealing from the dead

The three men accused of stealing from the dead Enyobeni tavern tragedy victims have defended themselves, claiming ...

By Ziyanda Zweni
News

Crackdown on Buffalo City drinking holes

Following the recent deaths of 21 children at Enyonbeni Tavern in Scenery Park, drinking holes across the city with ...

By Sithandiwe Velaphi
News

State to oppose bail for Enyobeni ‘robbers’

The bail application of three men accused of stealing from Enyobeni tavern victims as they lay dead on the floor and ...

By Ziyanda Zweni
News

Three accused of stealing from Enyobeni tavern victims to appear in court

Three men arrested in connection with stealing from the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy victims will appear before the East ...

By Ziyanda Zweni
News

Four due in court for theft of Enyobeni victims

Four men, including a teenager, are expected to appear before the East London magistrate's court today facing charges ...

By Ziyanda Zweni
News

BREAKING | Four arrested for 'stealing from the dead' at Enyobeni

Police have arrested four people accused of stealing from the Enyobeni tavern tragedy victims in Scenery Park, East ...

By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha
News

LISTEN | Enyobeni families struggle with lack of concrete forensic ...

Daily Dispatch senior reporter Sithandiwe Velaphi speaks to Daron Mann about the effect on the victims'  families ...

By Luke Charter
News

LISTEN | ‘They robbed us while the children were ...

A survivor of the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy has told how he was robbed while lying trapped between the bodies of ...

By Sithandiwe Velaphi
News

BEHIND THE NEWS | Waking up to tragedy

In the early hours of Sunday morning, members of the Daily Dispatch team awoke to frantic phone calls and messages. An ...

By Luke Charter, Bongani Fuzile, Sithandiwe Velaphi, Vuyolwethu Sangotsha and Aphiwe Deklerk
News

BEHIND THE NEWS | More questions than answers about Enyobeni tragedy

It’s 10.46 on a Tuesday outside the Cambridge police station hall and I am updating the newsdesk that it should be ...

By Sithandiwe Velaphi
News

Enyobeni tavern tragedy: Here are 5 things you need to know about methanol

Traces of the toxic chemical methanol were found in the bodies of 21 teenagers who died at Enyobeni tavern in Scenery ...

Unathi Nkanjeni
Reporter
News

Parents seethe over Enyobeni lab delays

A preliminary report into what might have led to the deaths of 21 young people at Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park on ...

By Sithandiwe Velaphi
News

LISTEN | Enyobeni: Authorities unclear how methanol entered bodies of ...

Families continue to have many unanswered questions about the deaths of their loved ones at the Enyobeni tavern in East ...

Alex Patrick
Reporter
News

Families of Enyobeni victims still waiting for ...

The families of the 21 children who lost their lives at Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park are still waiting to learn ...

By Andisa Bonani
News

IN PICTURES | Empty coffins, tears at Enyobeni ...

Mourners gathered in Scenery Park in East London on Wednesday for the funeral for 21 teenagers who died in the Enyobeni ...

By TIMESLIVE
News

WATCH LIVE | East London tavern tragedy victims ...

Mourners, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, have gathered in Scenery Park, East London for the mass funeral for 21 ...

By TIMESLIVE
News

BREAKING | WATCH | Cele: Medical expert to speak ...

Family members of the 21 youngsters who recently died at Enyobeni tavern have started to at the Scenery Park Sports ...

By Andisa Bonani
News

Enyobeni tragedy — stop pointing fingers, ...

Children’s rights activist Petros Majola has appealed to people to stop blaming the 21 young people who died at ...

By Sithandiwe Velaphi
News

‘The village failed Enyobeni tavern children’

Border-Kei Chamber of Business says the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy reflects a greater societal problem and that ...

By Sithandiwe Velaphi
Sport

Police slam Enyobeni tragedy speculation

Eastern Cape police have warned against speculation on the cause of deaths of the 21 youngsters who died at Enyobeni ...

By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha
News

No objections to granting licence to Enyobeni tavern, liquor board says

The Eastern Cape Liquor Board (ECLB) said no objections were received over their decision to grant a liquor licence ...

By Sithandiwe Velaphi
News

Enyobeni tragedy: Happy ending to mom’s frantic search after missing ...

After going to a state mortuary with the families of the victims, a heartbroken Scenery Park mother’s frantic search ...

By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha
News

WATCH | East London artist writes tribute song for children who died in ...

Schoolchildren in Scenery Park, East London, organised a white T-shirt candlelight march to Enyobeni tavern and ...

Catherine White
Video journalist
News

News

News

How did Enyobeni tavern get a licence?

Enyobeni tavern, where 21 teenagers died, should never have been granted an operating licence according to municipal ...

By Aphiwe Deklerk and Sithandiwe Velaphi
News

WATCH | Sombre mood at Enyobeni tavern tragedy prayer meeting

Bereaved parents and families in Scenery Park, East London, gathered for a prayer meeting on Monday after the deaths of ...

Cebelihle Bhengu
Reporter
News

News

Lifestyle

‘That could’ve been me years ago’ — Karabo Ntshweng on underage clubbing ...

"We are failing the kids. My heart is so heavy. I wanna go home," said musician Msaki.

By Constance Gaanakgomo
News

Tavern tragedy | 'There was a strange smell - and ...

Grieving East London teenagers, who were among the partygoers at Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park, have given ...

By Asanda Nini, Aphiwe Deklerk , Sithandiwe Velaphi and Luke Charter
News

Enyobeni Tavern tragedy | what we know so far

In the early hours of Sunday morning, East London awoke to the shocking news that a large group of youths had died at ...

By Luke Charter
News

Royal House of Mandela calls for alcohol ban after Enyobeni tavern tragedy

Inkosi Zwelivelile Mandla Mandela said alcohol exacerbated many underlying social ills.

Cebelihle Bhengu
Reporter
News

East London tavern survivor, 17, who lost two friends ‘rose from the dead’

A 17-year-old who survived the Enyobeni tavern tragedy says she “fainted for three hours and when I woke up I could ...

By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha
News

Five East London tavern victims still not identified

Five bodies from the East London tavern tragedy have not yet been identified, the Eastern Cape health department ...

By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha
News

WATCH | Bheki Cele breaks down at Enyobeni Tavern ...

The police minister said what he witnessed inside the tavern was horrifying.

Cebelihle Bhengu
Reporter
News

News

Premier calls for tavern's closure after patrons die

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has called for the East London tavern where 18 patrons died on Sunday morning to ...

By Aphiwe Deklerk
News

POLL | Are parents also responsible for the deaths of youngsters in the ...

Who is to blame for the tragedy?

Kyle Zeeman
Digital Editor
News

'She drew her last breath crying for help': EL tavern survivor relives ...

A survivor has told how a dying victim begged her to save her life as the young patrons made their way out of ...

By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha
News

BREAKING NEWS | 22 killed in East London nightclub

Twenty-two people have been found dead at an East London nightclub. The horrific scene unfolded in the early hours ...

By Luke Charter, Bongani Fuzile and Asanda Nini
News

News

Parents demand access to bodies of 22 found dead at East London tavern

Police are refusing parents access to the bodies of their children after they were killed in an as yet unknown ...

By Luke Charter and Bongani Fuzile
News

They danced until they died: Bheki Cele on Enyobeni tavern deaths

“They were dancing and when they collapsed they were just pushed away from the dance floor and left to die.”

Alex Patrick
Reporter
News

Parents must also take accountability, says Cele after tavern deaths of 20 ...

Police minister, Bheki Cele on Sunday did not hold back when he lashed out at community members of Scenery Park in East ...

By TIMESLIVE
News

Stampede ruled out after 21 teens die in East London tavern

Police minister Bheki Cele has brought a high-powered investigation team to probe the deaths of 21 minors at the ...

By Aphiwe Deklerk, Asanda Nini, Vuyolwethu Sangotsha and Luke Charter
